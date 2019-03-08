El Paso News

Crews battle fire in El Paso's Lower Valley

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 10:26 PM MST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 10:56 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE:

The fire was contained at about 10:45 p.m., according to the El Paso Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

 

EARLIER:

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Lower Valley home Thursday night.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 8600 of Joaquin Ct. at about 10:15 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire.

