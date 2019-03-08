Crews battle fire in El Paso's Lower Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE:

The fire was contained at about 10:45 p.m., according to the El Paso Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

EARLIER:

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Lower Valley home Thursday night.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 8600 of Joaquin Ct. at about 10:15 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire.

