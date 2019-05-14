Man crashes after suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wound Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE:

Police say the crash on Montana early Tuesday morning was the result of a driver suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while behind the wheel.

According to police, the driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the head wound.

No updates yet on his condition.

UPDATE

Montana Ave. is now open.

EARLIER:

El Paso Police are responding to a serious incident involving one person on Montana Avenue near Airway Boulevard.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. and Emergency Dispatchers have confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm that Montana Ave. is closed in both directions from Cielo Vista Drive to Sikorsky Drive along Montana. The crash itself is located in front of the Chase Suites Hotel.

No word on how long the closure is expected to last. Tune into KTSM 9 News Today for updates.