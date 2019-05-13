Coalition to end child detention held Mother's Day rally

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - On the morning of Mother's Day,the newly found Coalition to End Child Detention held a rally in downtown El Paso advocating for changes in migrant cases.

The event was emceed by Andrea Martinez, executive director of Indivisible El Paso, and daughter of parents who were once migrants.

"It's my mother's conscious in me saying that it's wrong to separate these kids and oppressing them to a point where they think they're criminals," Martinez said.

On a day to honor mom, the coalition encouraged people to think of the mothers and families separated from their children after crossing the border.

"Mothers are the most powerful voice that we have. That little voice in the back of your head is your mother telling you if there is something good or wrong going on," Martinez said.

The rally came after President Trump's recent threat on Twitter asking democrats to vote in Congress to close loopholes in the border. According to the tweet, harsh measures would be taken.

"We have never lived up to our self-proclaimed title of a beacon of hope and freedom. Throughout our history, we have played a game of picking and choosing the good immigrants and the bad immigrants. We have fallen for the narratives of manufactured fear and hate," a speaker in the rally said.

Although the Coalition to End Child Detention has barely started, they're already looking into having more events to educate the public.