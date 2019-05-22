City pools ready to open Memorial Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso's three outdoor pools will be open to the public for the summer season beginning this Saturday, May 25 and will remain open through Memorial Day.

This weekend's pool hours are Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.and Memorial Day Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Grandview Pool - 3100 Jefferson

Nations Tobin - 8831 Railroad

Pavo Real - 110 Presa

Admission for all City-managed pools is $2 per child (17 and under) and $3 for adults (18 - 59). Adults 60 years and older are charged $2.

The outdoor pools will be open daily beginning May 28. All indoor pools are open year-round.

For a schedule of hours and locations or additional information, call the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department at (915) 212-0396 or visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.