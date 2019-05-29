City of El Paso and TxDOT approve funding for median maintenance

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - The City of El Paso is forking out thousands of dollars to clean up landscaped medians owned by the state, after demanding for some financial help from TxDOT.



City Council voted unanimously to approve $230,000 to clean and maintain 16 medians in the city. This means making sure the medians are free of weeds and litter.



TxDOT announced at the meeting on Tuesday they will provide $460,000 to maintain medians which will last until next fiscal year of September 2020. Even though TxDOT will be assisting with these funds, it still doesn't cover total costs.



"It is going to cover the remainder of the fiscal year and portions of the next fiscal year," Laura Cruz-Acosta with the City of El Paso said, "So this provides some support for the city, but not fully covers all the costs associated with median maintenance."



Funding for the median maintenance is strictly only for cleaning up medians, and not beautifying them.



"It cost 1.9 million for the whole year. So they're only providing an eighth of the costs associated with the maintenance of the medians, their medians," Laura Cruz-Acosta added.



City staff say they will continue to talk with TxDOT in regard to finding more funds that can cover the total costs after September of next year.