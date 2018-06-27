City Council Issues Anti-Family Separation Resolution Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(KTSM) - The City of El Paso on Tuesday joined the chorus of voices calling for the reunification of immigrant families.

The City Council approved a resolution denouncing the Tornillo 'Tent City' and demanding that Congress fix immigration in a "humane" way.

The resolution was put together by City Representatives Alexsandra Annello, Peter Svarzbein, and Henry Rivera.

There were some pro-border security advocates at the council meeting, carrying a banner reading, 'El Paso Supports Border Security.'

The activists did not address the council directly, but spoke with the media after the vote.

"For the most part we agree with (the resolution)," said Hans Sassenfeld. "But at the end of the resolution, they talk about telling the federal government how to enforce border security. We were not for that. We think the President is doing his best."

Rep. Svarzbein disagreed.

"I don't think anything in this resolution spoke about ending border security or limiting border security," he told KTSM.

Svarzbein added the issue of immigration is a personal one for him.

"I'm a first-generation American, myself," he said. "My grandmother was a survivor of the Holocaust. To think that the United States of America has these policies is something that I'm not comfortable with, this council's not comfortable with, and most of this country's not comfortable with."

Tuesday's vote to approve the resolution was 6-0. Representative Cassandra Brown was not present.