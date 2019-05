Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - In honor of all military members, El Paso Chipotle Mexican Grill locations will be donating a percentage of their sales Saturday to Soldiers' Angels, an organization aimed at providing services for military members at their families.

All El Paso locations will donate 10% of sales to Soldier's Angels until they close at 10 p.m. Saturday night.