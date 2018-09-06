EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE: Police have confirmed the death is of a 10-month-old child but there is no foul play suspected. However, the cause of death is unknown.

ORIGINAL: Police continue to investigate the death of a child in a Lower Valley apartment.

The incident happened Thursday morning at the Canyon Square Village Apartments in the 8600 block of North Loop near Pendale Avenue.

News Channel 9 was the first on the scene just as police began taping off the area.

Police said they are trying to figure out the circumstances leading up to the death. The child's age has not been released.

An El Paso Police Department dispatch supervisor said the Crimes Against Persons unit was called to the scene because the circumstances surrounding the death appear to be suspicious.

However, a police public information officer said no foul play is believed to be involved but they could not expand on that any further.

One of the lead investigators at the scene said they can't confirm or deny if the cause is suspicious because the investigation is on going.

An El Paso Fire Department emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed the child's mother was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, but it is unknown what the injuries are.