Chihuahuas and Whataburger team up for food drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas and Whataburger are teaming up to host the fifth annual food drive at Southwest University Park. The drive will take place Wednesday, May 29th through Sunday, June 2nd when the Chihuahuas host the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate). The drive will benefit the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Whataburger will give Chihuahuas fans who donate three (3) or more canned goods, non-perishable food items, or a minimum monetary contribution of $1, one (1) coupon good for a free Whataburger, while supplies last. Every $1 donation produces up to 7 meals.

"We are proud to once again partner with Whataburger to assist in making this year's food drive the best one yet," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor. "I hope that many Chihuahuas fans can help support this important initiative locally."

"At Whataburger, it's important for us to be involved in the local communities where we do business and help ensure everyone has something to eat," said Whataburger Director of Operations Henry Apodaca. "We hope all our fans in El Paso will help us as we fight to end hunger and join us as we team up with the Chihuahuas to take on the Tacoma Rainiers."

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items as they enter through the gates of Southwest University Park. Fans are asked to donate canned vegetables and fruits, soups, high protein items such as tuna and peanut butter, boxed pasta, and cereals, and staples such as packaged rice and beans. Fans may also make monetary donations.

In addition to the food drive, the Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack presented by Helen of Troy will be volunteering at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank headquarters on Saturday, June 1st from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The Pack, alongside Whataburger representatives, will be assisting with sorting food, cleaning, office work, and other duties as needed at the warehouse. Anyone interested in joining the Helen of Troy Volunteer Pack can register here: bit.ly/All-Paws-In.

Susan Goodell, Chief Executive Officer of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger states, "We are grateful to the El Paso Chihuahuas and Whataburger for hosting such a fun and easy way to help the 200,000 food insecure individuals in our community. This is a win/win opportunity for everyone. Fans are treated to a great experience, as well as a delicious Whataburger; and those who do not have enough to eat, win by the generosity of fans who are willing to donate."