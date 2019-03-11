Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items through March 30

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0 / MGN Online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - We know, the switch to Daylight Saving Time is hard for everyone. However, Chick-fil-A in El Paso and Las Cruces are hoping to make the switch a little easier on your morning by offering a free breakfast entree to guests who create or log into their Chick-fil-A One account from Monday, March 11 through Saturday, March 30.

A new breakfast offer will be available each week as listed below:

March 11-16: Hash Brown Scramble

March 18-23: Chick-n-Minis (4-count)

March 25-30: Egg White Grill

“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary breakfast item on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” said Edgar Ortega, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Mesa Street.

Awarded exclusively through Chick-fil-A One™, the free offer is limited to one per person per week and only valid during breakfast hours. Anyone in the El Paso and Las Cruces area who creates or logs in to their account via the app or online will automatically receive the offer on their ‘rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.

You can download via the Apple App store by CLICKING HERE, or Google Play by CLICKING HERE.

Breakfast is available Monday through Saturday until 10:30 a.m. at each local Chick-fil-A restaurant. As always, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday.