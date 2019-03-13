Check El Paso, Las Cruces power outages caused by storm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. COURTESY IMAGE The El Paso Electric logo mmurphy@abqjournal.com Tue Apr 23 10:32:59 -0600 2013 1366734779 FILENAME: 151311.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Did you know that El Paso Electric has a power outage map that is updated live?

If you are experiencing a power outage you can see how large it is and get an idea of how close crews are to fixing it.

Visit the El Paso Electric Power Outage Map here.

As of early evening, the map showed Northeast and Central El Paso being affected the most, with about 2,550 customers without power. Shortly before 6 p.m., EPE restored power to about 1,600 customers in Northeast El Paso.

Tips from El Paso Electric:

Downed power lines:

• If you see a downed power line, move away from it and anything touching it. The ground around power lines – up to 35 feet away – may still be energized.

• Do not attempt to move a downed power line or anything else in contact with it by using an object such as a broom or stick. Even non-conductive materials like wood or cloth can conduct electricity if even slightly wet.

• If your car meets a downed power line while you are inside, stay inside. Honk your horn to summon help, but direct others to stay away from your car.



Power Outages:

• Bring in all outdoor furniture, decorations, trashcans and anything else that is not tied down to avoid them flying into power lines potentially causing a power outage.

• Stay proactive and download the MyEPE Outage Reporting App through Google Play or the App store.

• If the power outage is at night, be sure to avoid candles as these can be dangerous if mishandled. Use flashlights instead, so always keep one available.



