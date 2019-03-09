Central El Paso home 'a total loss' following fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Travis Logan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A Central El Paso home was destroyed after it broke out in flames Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department, the fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at a house located on the 2600 block of Morehead.

Officials say the house was empty at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

According to neightbors, the two residents had recently left the home a couple of days ago.

Investigators say the house was a total loss. Officials are working to determine what caused the fire.