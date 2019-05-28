CBP recruiting seminar scheduled for Thursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Recruiting team will be holding a CBP hiring seminar to identify future potential agents in El Paso.

The seminar is hosted by Park University - East Campus on Thursday for three different sessions. If you are interested in attending, please arrive at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., or 6 p.m. at Park University located at 1330 Adabel Drive.