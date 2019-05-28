El Paso News

CBP recruiting seminar scheduled for Thursday

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 11:46 PM MST

Updated: May 27, 2019 11:46 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Recruiting team will be holding a CBP hiring seminar to identify future potential agents in El Paso.

The seminar is hosted by Park University - East Campus on Thursday for three different sessions. If you are interested in attending, please arrive at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., or 6 p.m. at Park University located at 1330 Adabel Drive. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News