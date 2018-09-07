Burt Reynolds and the Sun Bowl connection Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Star actor Burt Reynolds died at age 82 on Thursday, his agent confirmed.

Although the 70s box office star was known for his roles in "Smokey and the Bandit", "Boogie Nights", and "Deliverance", the local community is remembering Reynolds for his work in El Paso.

According to Sun Bowl officials, Reynolds played in the 21st Annual Sun Bowl game with Florida State and ran the ball seven times for 35 yards.

He also later became a broadcaster for CBS, and joined Pat Summerall and Tom Brookshier in the booth to call the game between LSU & Stanford I 1977.

"We are sad to hear about the news of Burt Reynolds passing away," a Sun Bowl spokesperson wrote in a news release Thursday. "He will always be remembered, and he will be truly missed."