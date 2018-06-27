Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

Kennedy's retirement could pave the way for the most significant change in the court's makeup in half a century. The vacancy will allow President Trump to make the U.S. Supreme court a solidly conservative body for years, if not generations, to come.

Kennedy turns 82 in July and is the court's second-oldest justice. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85.

Kennedy has been the swing justice, often casting the deciding vote in the most high-profile cases. Joining the court's four other conservatives, he voted to gut the landmark Voting Rights Act, allow corporations and unions to spend unlimited funds to support candidates and give new life to the Second Amendment right to own a gun.

But he joined the liberals in banning capital punishment for the youngest offenders, declaring that prisoners at Guantanamo Bay had a right to challenge their detentions and limiting the powers of the states to enforce their own tough immigration laws.