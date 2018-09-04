Bowie High School vandalism costs $150,000 in damage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Independent School District confirmed that the recent vandalism at Bowie High School cost about $150,000 in damage.

According to the El Paso Times, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a construction area near the stadium.

The paper reported that EPISD arrested the four suspects, but the amount of damage was not reported until Tuesday.

The damage includes two carts. The juveniles are facing charges of Criminal Mischief, EPISD officials said.