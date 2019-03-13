Border Patrol rescues autistic teen who wandered away from remote desert resort

Courtesy: US Customs and Border Protection

Courtesy: US Customs and Border Protection

MARFA, Texas (KTSM) - A 14-year-old autistic boy was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after wandering away from a remote ranch in Presidio County on Sunday.

The multi-agency search for the boy began around 9 a.m. March 10 after family members couldn't locate the teen who had wandered away from the Chinati Hot Springs Resort located about 50 miles southwest of Marfa. The Presidio County Sheriff's Office was initially called and subsequently, the Marfa Border Patrol Station was asked to assist.

An extensive search was conducted with the assistance of CBP Air and Marine helicopter. According to CBP, a Border Patrol agent found the boy around 1:45 p.m. more than a mile away from the resort. The teen was reported to be in good health and was returned to his family by law enforcement.