Man's body found in Upper Valley canal; 8th in three days Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Police Department is responding to an Upper Valley canal where a man's dead body was found on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the department's Crimes Against Persons unit responded to the 6000 block of Upper Valley at about 2 p.m.

Investigators say the man possibly drowned, as there are no signs of foul play.

This is the eighth dead body to have been found in the El Paso County and Las Cruces area over the past three days.

Police have not released the names of any of the deceased.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.