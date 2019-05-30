UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in multiple vehicle accident in West El Paso Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE: El Paso Police say that they are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash involving multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Executive exit.

Police say they are investigating a mile-long scene, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The freeway will be closed for several hours.

Drivers should exit at Sunland Park to avoid traffic back up.

We will continue to update you on the situation in the area.

El Paso Police are investigating a body found in West El Paso.

The person was found around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 East near the Executive exit.

Details are limited.

Police tell us all lanes are closed on the interstate and will remain closed as the investigation continues.

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.