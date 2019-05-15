Bob Bielek resigns as El Paso's TxDOT District Engineer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bob Bielek (KTSM File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - TxDOT will soon need to look for another District Engineer for the El Paso area.

Bob Bielek, who has held the position since 2012, submitted his resignation on Friday, the agency confirms to KTSM.

Officials say Steve Warren, the Lubbock District Engineer, will serve in the interim.

The specific reason behind Bielek's resignation has not yet been released.

His departure comes amid several ongoing TxDOT projects including the I-10 Connect, Go10, Mall Braided Ramp, and Border West Expressway projects.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.