Beto O'Rourke will be on 'The Ellen Show'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. El Paso democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Senate candidate, (left) at an event in Austin on Jan. 29, 2018. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, (right) at a campaign stop in Tyler, Texas two days prior. (L: Nexstar/Fabian Mendoza. R: Nexstar/Daniel Pierce)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. El Paso democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, U.S. Senate candidate, (left) at an event in Austin on Jan. 29, 2018. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, (right) at a campaign stop in Tyler, Texas two days prior. (L: Nexstar/Fabian Mendoza. R: Nexstar/Daniel Pierce)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, will make an appearance on The Ellen Show on Sept. 5.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "See you September 5th, @BetoORourke. #ellen16" at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Last week, DeGeneres tweeted that she would like to meet O'Rourke after his stance on the National Anthem protest went viral.

O'Rourke is currently running against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The Ellen Show airs at 4 p.m. daily on KTSM.