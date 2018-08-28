El Paso News

Beto O'Rourke will be on 'The Ellen Show'

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 07:17 AM MST

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 10:50 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, will make an appearance on The Ellen Show on Sept. 5.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "See you September 5th, @BetoORourke. #ellen16" at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Last week, DeGeneres tweeted that she would like to meet O'Rourke after his stance on the National Anthem protest went viral. 

O'Rourke is currently running against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. 

The Ellen Show airs at 4 p.m. daily on KTSM.

 

