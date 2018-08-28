Beto O'Rourke will be on 'The Ellen Show'
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, will make an appearance on The Ellen Show on Sept. 5.
Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, "See you September 5th, @BetoORourke. #ellen16" at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
See you September 5th, @BetoORourke. #ellen16 https://t.co/b5ZUIALRvF— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 28, 2018
Last week, DeGeneres tweeted that she would like to meet O'Rourke after his stance on the National Anthem protest went viral.
O'Rourke is currently running against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
The Ellen Show airs at 4 p.m. daily on KTSM.