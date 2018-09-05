Beto O'Rourke asked about DUI on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke made his appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday.

While you will have to wait until Wednesday afternoon to watch the whole interview, you can see a small preview here.

The segment will air 4 p.m. on KTSM.

On the show, Ellen asks O'Rourke about his response to the National Anthem protest, his 1998 DUI and President Donald Trump's planned visit to Texas to campaign for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who O'Rourke is running against.

Here are a couple of previews:

On Trump's tweets

On the DUI