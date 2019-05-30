BarFly shooting trial: defendant takes the witness stand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The defendant charged with shooting and killing Rogelio ""RJ" Franco outside and East El Paso bar in 2017 took the witness stand to testify Wednesday afternoon.

As the defense continued calling witnesses, Moises Galvan, charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon, said it was his idea to testify.

As KTSM previously reported, Galvan is on trial for murder in connection with allegedly shooting and killing Franco and shooting and injuring another person, David Ortega, in the BarFly parking lot.

Galvan told jurors he feared for his life the night of the shooting, saying every time he saw Franco, it "was a violent encounter."

The defendant broke down what he said he remembered happening the night of the alleged murder. Galvan said he was in the bar watching his girlfriend, Roxy Ruiz, dance with friends when he caught eyes with Franco who was also at BarFly according to Galvan's testimony.

He said Franco was with Ortega and said that was when Galvan motioned to his girlfriend to try to leave. Galvan said he heard Franco say, "where are you going b****?" and said he knew it was directed towards him.

Galvan said he responded, "what the f*** is the matter with you sons of b****** why are you always messing with me?" He then said Franco flicked a cigarette at him and said it stung him and made his eye water from the pain.

According to the defendant's testimony, he then walked towards the exit of the bar and said Franco and Ortega started to follow him to the outside of the bar.

Galvan said once he got to the parking lot he was having a hard time seeing because his eye was still watery from the cigarette. He said he saw a figure he believed to be Franco following him as well as other people. He said he heard Ortega say "f*** him up RJ," and said he felt Ortega put a gun to his body.

Galvan said he grabbed the gun and said it went off, then he said he just closed his eyes and shot multiple times.

"I thought I was going to die that night," Galvan said.

The trial resumes Thursday morning in the 168th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse.