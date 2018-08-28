Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The autopsy report of the mother killed in the parking lot of Tippin Elementary School earlier this month gives a few more details on her death.

Kharisma James, 33, was killed on Aug. 13 when a car driven by Roger Hawkins, 58, struck her, her two children and another student in the Tippin Elementary School parking lot.

The three children suffered various injuries but survived the crash. James died at the scene.

An autopsy report by the El Paso County Medical Examiners Office ruled her death an accident and said the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries with chest compressions.

The report also details some of the injuries James suffered in the crash, including a 4 by 4-inch abrasions between her neck and mid-chest. She also had a fractured clavicle, two broken ribs and a severed spine.

You can read the full autopsy report here: