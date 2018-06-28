Attorney, Advocates: El Paso Was 'Testing Ground' for Family Separations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KTSM) - El Paso was immigrant separating "testing ground." Those are the words of the attorney representing a Brazilian Mother, staying at a local shelter, who is that center of a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The 31-year-old mother, only identified as Jocelyn, held a news conference Wednesday at one of El Paso' Annunciation House immigrant shelter.

Speaking in broken Spanish, Jocelyn said she is one of two plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against Trump officials.

Jocelyn admitted that back in August of last year, she crossed the border illegally near Santa Teresa to seek asylum for herself and her 14-year-old son, James.

She said James was immediately taken away and kept in custody in Chicago. The mother and son were reunited last month.

Jocelyn's attorney and an immigration advocate at Wednesday's news conference claimed according to a Department of Homeland Security memo released after the President's 'zero-tolerance' arrests began the agency outright said El Paso was a "testing ground" for family separations in 2017.

"This was happening in El Paso long before it was news, said Linda Rivas of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center: "People didn't believe that it was happening and we know that family detention is next and we need to fight."

According to CNN, this past spring, as word of family separations began to spread, Trump administration officials said if the government was separating children, it was to "protect a child from potential trafficking activities."

CNN reported the officials pointed to intelligence reports of cases where children were smuggled across the border by people were not their parents.

The federal judge overseeing the lawsuit is Judge Dana Sabraw. In his ruling Tuesday, Sabraw wrote, in part: