Apartment building catches fire in Central El Paso; another fire burns semi-trailers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two fires were reported in El Paso overnight.

An apartment fire forced two people to evacuate an apartment at 1 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Magnolia Street and Yandell Drive.

The El Paso Fire Department found a small fire on the first floor. Two people had to quickly exit the apartment but no one was injured.

The other fire happened at about 10 a.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Escobar in the Lower Valley near Mesilla Valley Transportation.

We know four semi-trucks were on fire but no injuries were reported.