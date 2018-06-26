Amid Protests, Council OKs Financing Plan for Northwest Tax Zone

(KTSM) - In front of a room filled with passionate preservationists and boisterous protesters, El Paso City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for a financing plan for a controversial tax zone in Northwest El Paso.

The move now paves the way for future development in the area.

The council's vote was 6 to 2 with City Representative Peter Svarzbein and Representative Alexsandra Annello voting against the item.

The special tax zone—known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 12—covers 1,000 acres of mountain foothills spread across both sides of Transmountain Road. Proposed development for the area calls for as many as 9,000 'Smart Code' homes and about 800,000 square feet of commercial space.

The city created TIRZ #12 in May as a mechanism to trap future tax revenue in the area.

City officials maintain the money generated would be used to help pay for stormwater projects in the growing Northwest part of the city and would help facilitate development to grow the city's tax base.

With its vote, the city council gave the OK for 33 percent of the tax revenue to stay within the zone for the next 36 years. The rest will go to the city's general fund.

The financing plan also sets aside money for the preservation of open space.

More than a dozen speakers addressed the council before its vote, including local environmental activist Judy Ackerman.

"This (area) provides peace and stress-relief," Ackerman said. "Building it up with houses and retail destroys that."

As KTSM has reported, those looking to save the land have presented a petition to the city, asking to bring the issue before voters.

Before the council's vote, Mayor Dee Margo said the city had no developer lined up for the area and that any construction could be "20 years away."

“Let’s put it this way, this land will be tough to develop," Margo said, reiterating that the zone's primary purpose is to address stormwater concerns.

The council on Tuesday also approved the financing for neighboring TIRZ #10-A, located at I-10 and Paseo Del Norte. The city representatives voted to keep 33 percent of tax revenue in that zone and dedicate half the money to stormwater projects.