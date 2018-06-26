American Federation of Teachers holds rally against family separations Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The American Federation of Teachers hosted a rally Tuesday morning to voice their concerns against family separations of undocumented immigrants and a "tent city" in Tornillo.

Human rights advocates and religious leaders attended Tuesday's event. Protesters gathered downtown at the El Paso County Courthouse across the street from the U.S. District Court in downtown at 10 a.m. to voice their opposition to President Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy on immigration.

Following the first rally, the group boarded a school bus and traveled to the Tornillo "tent city." There they continued the protest and will try and deliver books and other supplies to the children there.

This comes as we are getting a better idea of the conditions inside the facility. NBC News was part of a media tour of the Tornillo facility. They report there are 396 children inside, ages ranging from 13 to 17, mostly from South America.

According to NBC News, 26 of the children were separated from their parents, three of them have since been returned to their families. The others are mostly unaccompanied minors.

The Tornillo "tent city" is set to be shutdown on July 13th.