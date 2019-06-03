American Airlines flight to Chicago returning to El Paso for unplanned landing

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An American Airlines flight that was bound for Chicago had to return to El Paso to make an unplanned landing.

Flight 3880 left El Paso at about 12:46 p.m. but had to be rerouted back to El Paso International Airport due to a mechanical issue, the airline said. The plane had 76 passengers and a crew of four.

"Flight 3880 returned to El Paso due to a possible mechanical issue," the airline said in an email. "The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance is currently looking into the issue."

The plane was originally set to arrive in Chicago at 4:57 p.m.