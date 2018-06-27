Advocates continue fighting for immigrant rights Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Late Tuesday, a federal judge in California ordered the Trump administration to stop separating migrant parents and children who have crossed the border from Mexico. In addition, the ruling calls for reuniting families already split up while in custody.

The injunction orders immigration agents to stop separating parents and children without an objective finding that a parent is unfit; reunify families with children under age 5 within 14 days; reunify families with children 5 years old and older within 30 days; and let parents speak with their children by telephone within 10 days.

Customs and Border Protection had already announced a suspension in prosecutions of adults crossing the border with children.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, prior to the federal judge's court order, immigration experts said the suspension in prosecuting parents crossing the border with children was just a temporary fix and reuniting children already separated was not happening as quickly as parents would hope.

"Here is something that I found appalling. I do not believe it is our mission as a government to play this role. They are trying to play the role of CPS," said Linda Rivas, from Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar told a Senate committee that immigrant parents have to fill out the correct paperwork before being reunited with their child.

"We're working rapidly to confirm parentage and do the vetting and proper criminal background checks, etc on any parent that is in custody, so we are ready to go as soon as the parent's immigration proceedings our complete and reunite at the time of deportation or if asylum was granted and they entered the country we could connect them then," said Azar.

Rivas said the government should not be vetting a parent who came into the U.S. with their child.

"You have to understand, they used to do it with unaccompanied children," she added. "The way this program exist is for children who were already coming to this county without their parents... Now HHS is tasked with doing the same thing in terms of vetting a family for the same parent that came with the child and the government separated."

During the press conference, advocacy groups also addressed concerns with CBP officers turning back families who are seeking asylum at a border crossing because then families are forced to cross illegally.