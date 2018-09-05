Abundant Living Faith Center warning of email scam

EL PASO (KTSM) - One of the El Paso's biggest churches is warning its congregation to be careful not to fall victim to a scammer looking to take their money.

Abundant Living Faith Center sent out an email to all of its members saying there are messages asking for donations being sent out in Pastor Charles Nieman's name.

The problem is that they are fake.

KTSM spoke to his son, Pastor Jared Nieman who said he received one himself.

"It is raising money for an orphanage somewhere in the middle of the world that is clearly something we don't support," he said.

Nieman also said though they do support organizations across the globe, they will never ask for money by email.

