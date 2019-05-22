Abortion rights advocates hold #StopTheBans rally in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Protests for women's rights were scheduled across the country Tuesday. The groups rallied against efforts to undo Roe v. Rade as state after state passes new restrictive abortion bans.

The protests are part of the "Stop the Bans" movement. The governor of Georgia recently signed a bill banning abortions once a heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks, which many abortion-rights advocates say is before many women even know they're pregnant.

Alabama also signed a ban on abortion last week that would make it a criminal offense for any doctor who performs abortions in the state. A federal judge in Mississippi will soon hear arguments about a new law in that state banning abortions.

El Pasoans also took place in the national protests on Tuesday at the County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Planned Parenthood along with other community organizers came together to protest the recent sweeping laws against abortion.

"It shows the community that we are still out here fighting. That we are not going to take these abortion bans and legislation lightly. We take this very seriously. We take our rights very seriously. And we're here to stay," Perla Galindo with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said.

Currently, the Texas legislature is considering a bill that would prevent local governments in Texas from partnering with businesses that enable abortion services- like Planned Parenthood. The bill, known as SB22, already passed the State Senate. If it passes the house by the end of the legislative session next Monday it will head to the Governor's desk for a signature.