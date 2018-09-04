13 men arrested in El Paso prostitution sting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a four-day human trafficking operation and arrested 13 men in suspicion of "agreeing to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct."
The Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents worked the operation from Aug. 27 to 30.
The 13 arrested in connection with the case are:
- Carlos Osvaldo Meyers Jr., 22, of El Paso, Texas
- Isaac Jacob Aguilar, 29, of El Paso, Texas
- Matthew Adams, 20, of El Paso, Texas
- Timothy Oneal Cohen, 46, of Tacoma, Washington
- Erick Guillermo Calderon, 23, of El Paso, Texas
- Mark Robert Williams, 60, of El Paso, Texas
- Rodrigo Cazares Jr., 34, of El Paso, Texas
- David Patrick Hensley, 55, of Chaparral, New Mexico
- Andres Alberto Munoz, 41, of El Paso, Texas
- Daniel Angel Martinez, 31, of El Paso, Texas
- Mark Aaron Revelle, 25, of Jacksonville, North Carolina
- Robert Serna, 33, of El Paso, Texas
- Jamari Malik Meyers, 20, of El Paso, Texas