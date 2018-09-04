13 men arrested in El Paso prostitution sting Texas Department of Public Safety Mugs courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety [ + - ] Texas Department of Public Safety Mugs courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety [ + - ]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a four-day human trafficking operation and arrested 13 men in suspicion of "agreeing to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct."

The Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents worked the operation from Aug. 27 to 30.

The 13 arrested in connection with the case are: