El Paso News

13 men arrested in El Paso prostitution sting

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 02:08 PM MST

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 02:08 PM MST

13 men arrested in El Paso prostitution sting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a four-day human trafficking operation and arrested 13 men in suspicion of "agreeing to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct." 

The Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents worked the operation from Aug. 27 to 30.

The 13 arrested in connection with the case are:

  • Carlos Osvaldo Meyers Jr., 22, of El Paso, Texas
  • Isaac Jacob Aguilar, 29, of El Paso, Texas
  • Matthew Adams, 20, of El Paso, Texas
  • Timothy Oneal Cohen, 46, of Tacoma, Washington
  • Erick Guillermo Calderon, 23, of El Paso, Texas
  • Mark Robert Williams, 60, of El Paso, Texas
  • Rodrigo Cazares Jr., 34, of El Paso, Texas
  • David Patrick Hensley, 55, of Chaparral, New Mexico
  • Andres Alberto Munoz, 41, of El Paso, Texas
  • Daniel Angel Martinez, 31, of El Paso, Texas
  • Mark Aaron Revelle, 25, of Jacksonville, North Carolina
  • Robert Serna, 33, of El Paso, Texas
  • Jamari Malik Meyers, 20, of El Paso, Texas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected