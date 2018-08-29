'DJ Swift' ready to get back on the turntables Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A local DJ run down in a Central El Paso alley said he hopes the driver who hit him comes forward.

With his a newborn baby boy in his hands, Christian Swift Ortiz, also known as "DJ Swift," said Sebastian is the one who helped him recover fast.

"I mentally expedited my recovery, I said I need to be discharged because my baby can come at any moment," Ortiz said.

The baby was born a couple weeks past his due date. DJ Swift and his wife Elizabeth told KTSM doctors said stress delayed her labor.

"He said I'm not coming out until pop is ready," he said.

Security camera footage shows a white Chevy truck turned into the alley next to Dewey's Corner Pub in Central El Paso on August 5th. The video shows Swift getting caught between his car and the truck.

"From here, I blacked out," said Ortiz.

He landed in front of his car. The driver took off.

"Seeing this and just reliving it as I'm telling you, makes me feel angry," said Ortiz.

"It was like the worst nightmare," said Elizabeth Ortiz.

Swift had chest surgery receiving 4 rib plates for his 6 broken ribs. The owner of Dewey's held a fundraiser to help the family.

"People where just flooding the doors as well as many baby gifts," he said, "an overwhelming amount of support."

He is still in pain, but said when he looks at his now family of three, he forgets about it.

"I look over at these two gems and what pain," said Ortiz.

His newborn keeps him smiling, he said, "He's doing awesome as if nothing ever happened."

El Paso police have not yet arrested the driver.

"He's not a man, he's not a human, he's just a savage," said Ortiz. He said if the driver doesn't like that title, he should think about turning himself in.

DJ Swift will be a regular DJ at Dewey's Corner Pub on Fridays. His first performance since the crash is set for Thursday at Fanatics Sports Bar and Grill on the Eastside.