'Click it or ticket' campaign launches in the Borderland

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Before you go out and hit the road, it's important to remember to make sure you and whoever is riding with you are buckling up.

It only takes a couple of seconds that can save your life. The El Paso County Constable's office is working with TxDOT in this years "Click It or Ticket" campaign. The campaign aims for law enforcement to keep an extra eye on drivers who may not be wearing their seat belt.

"I would rather tell someone that I'd rather give you a citation for not wearing your seatbelt than to give your family the notification that you've been killed in a car accident," Deputy Jorge Cardenas told KTSM.

According to TxDOT, last year there were 15 vehicle crashes in the city of El Paso involving drivers not wearing their seat belt. 8 resulted in fatalities, and 7 with serious injuries.

In the county, there were 29 vehicle crashes involving drivers not buckled up, resulting in 15 fatalities and 16 serious injuries.



"Most of the occupants that were killed in accidents were because they weren't wearing their seatbelts," Deputy Cardenas said, "Either they were ejected from the vehicle or they sustained serious injuries because they weren't sustained properly in the vehicle."

Deputy constables are also reminding you to make sure whoever is riding with you is buckled in, especially kids.

"Just put on your seat belt. If you put on your seatbelt, it'll save your life it'll save the lives of the people in your vehicle, and it just makes drivers a little more cautious to how they drive," Deputy Cardenas shared.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign lasts until June 2 however, officers still urge drivers to always be wearing their seat belt while on the road.

Just a reminder, if you do get pulled over for not wearing a seat belt, you can face fines and court costs up to $200.