Local University to host conference on simulation-based medical education

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC) and other local universities will present the inaugural Simulation Educator and Operations Conference for the Southwest Region.

TTUHSC in collaboration with University Medical Center of El Paso, New Mexico State University, the University of Texas at El Paso and William Beaumont Army Medical Center will host an inaugural event for Simulation Educator and Operations Conference.

The conference will focus on simulation technology and operations, delivery of simulated education, techniques in evaluation and assessment, and best practices in administration and research.

The conference will take place at the TTUHSC El Paso Medical Education Building on Friday, Jan.31.

According to a release, the one-day event will feature 30 regional and national leaders in simulation-based medical teaching to prepare students, residents, physicians, and first responders to provide high-quality care during critical, mass-casualty incidents.

There will be a panel discussion to review how simulation educators can help meet the needs of local health care organizations and prepare medical students to deliver high-quality and safe patient care, representatives said.