Local University receives $500,000 for endowed professorship in Psychiatry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC) will establish an endowed professorship in the Department of Psychiatry with a total fund of $1 million.

TTUHSC received a $500,000 donation from the J. Edward and Helen M.C. Stern Foundation and matched that donation for a total fund of $1 million.

According to a release, the endowed professorship in the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Psychiatry will help improve and grow mental health resources available to the community and help in the recruitment of faculty researchers, residents and students.

“What we’ve done here is just beyond anything I ever thought of since I’ve been on the board,” said Stern Foundation Chairwoman Barbara Wheeler in a release.