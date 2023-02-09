EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tire shop owners are urging drivers to be cautious on the road due to them seeing more customers arrive with pierced tires.

Manager Mike Ramirez from Kongster Tire in West El Paso explains that these kinds of accidents occur mostly near construction sites due to debris.

Ramirez adds they happen all over the city, not just due to nails but metal, wood and pieces of wire that can cause a flat tire. The conditions an individual drives in can also affect the vehicle.

“Usually, it’s more often when it’s wet, when it rains because it’s easier for any part of metal or wood to go in because its wet so its acts like a lubricant, so it happens.” said Ramirez.

While most drivers may try to avoid debris as much as they can, it’s almost impossible. Insurance is an option for your tires, but Ramirez explains that it only works in extreme circumstances.

“If there is a problem with the tire that cannot be replaced it does help buying insurance but it’s very seldom that the tire is not reparable unless it is driven flat.” said Ramirez.

The lifespan of a tire is around four to five years and should be replaced around that time. When driving with damaged tires you risk leaving more debris on the road that can cause more flat tires.

Ramirez recommends you check your tire pressure once a month so that you can ensure the safety of yourself and your vehicle.

