EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department issued a Local Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man.

Police say Joseph Jody, 76, was last heard from at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24 at the 11100 block of Starboard.

Jody is described as a Hispanic male 5’10 in height and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans, brown shoes with white laces and a red walker.

In addition, police say Jody requires medications for a medical condition.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police Communications at (915) 832-4400 or 911.