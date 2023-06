EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Molina Healthcare of Texas hosted a Golden Rollers bowling tournament Friday morning, June 30, for residents at Molina Quality Living Program (MQL) nursing facilities across El Paso.

Photos by Miguel Paredes – KTSM

The event, which took place at Oasis Lanes, provided residents at MQL facilities with a morning of bowling, trophies for all participants as well as 1st and 2nd place winners.

Goodie bags were also provided to those attending.