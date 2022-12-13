EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.

Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.

This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because there is a chance your favorite local restaurant can run out.

Jose Luis Palacios, owner of Chepes Tamales, was inspired by others to open up his own business.

“I used to work for this guy who used to have a tamale place before, and I decided to have my own place,” Palacios said.

His goal is to bring joy to every customer that walks in through the door all year round.

“I believe it’s the way I treat my customers. Like it’s a real personal, personal treat. I know most of my customers, and they know me. I know their families, they know my family, they know it’s a family business. I think that’s what it is.”

Palacios started his restaurant back in 2006, he says come christmas day, that’s when more orders come through.

“We offer the red chile with pork, green chile with chicken, green chile with cheese and the sweet with raisins.”

Palacios points out that Chile with pork is the favorite with many of his customers. Even as inflation looms as a concern for consumers.

Manager Mario Guitierrez of Bowie Bakery on Doniphan drive, tells KTSM that sales have been steady since the pandemic; he expects to sell 3,000 dozen tamales from now until Christmas.

As they are now taking pre orders to avoid running out of tamales. However, one thing is certain: the quality and recipes won’t change even when ingredients are expensive.

If you’re planning to purchase tamales this Christmas, the hours and locations for Bowie Bakery and Chepes Tamales are:

Bowie Bakery West

5000 Doniphan Dr. Ste105

El Paso, Texas 79932

(915) 585 – 2234

Monday -Saturday 6:30 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sunday 6:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Bowie Bakery Central

901 S. Park El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 544 -6025

Fax: (915) 544 – 3330

Monday – Sunday 6:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Chepes Tamales

5505 Montana Ave El Paso, TX 79903

(915) 887 – 0081

Monday – Saturday 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Sunday 8 A.M. – 8 P.M.

