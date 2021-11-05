Local pecan farm not affected by projected labor shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The busiest season for pecan farmers is approaching: harvest season. Nothing is really different about this year except – according to the El Paso county extension agent in agriculture – there will be a significant shortage in workers.

“The reality is that people are just not gonna work for lower wages. you cant, a farmer cannot compete with McDonalds and that’s reality so there is labor issues labor shortages.”

While labor shortages may affect certain other farms, Dixie Ranch farm manger Greg Daviet in Las Cruces says this wont impact them.

“We have been fortunate that the labor shortages really haven’t impacted our operation or business model allows us to harvest the pecans without hiring additional labor and therefore ensure a reliable food supply.”

The ranch is however affected by the lack of parts and machinery to keep their equipment used to harvest the pecans up to standard.

Despite the setbacks, Daviet does ensure that the farm works hard to provide a reliable food supply to the consumer.

Meanwhile, just across the state line, El Paso County as the largest producer of pecans in the State of Texas.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.