Local pastor beats 45-day battle with COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Friends and family greeted Pastor Isaac Quijas, 50, as he was discharged from the Hospitals of Providence East El Paso campus Wednesday evening after battling COVID-19 for 45 days.

Quijas has been a pastor at Iglesia Betesda, a church in the Socorro, Horizon City area, for 16 years.

As he was discharged from the hospital, the pastor’s family rushed to his side to greet him after not being able to see or hug him for 45 days.

“We’re just so happy I cant wait to see my husband,” the pastor’s wife, Susana, said.

Susana Quijas has been married to Isaac for 29 years. She said he was rushed to the hospital after having shortness of breath around Father’s Day. He was soon admitted and placed in the ICU with respiratory complications when he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was a roller coaster there were days where it would be five bad days and one good one in the middle,” Susana said.

The pastor is now COVID-19 free, he had to test negative twice to be discharged from the hospital. However, his recovery is still in progress. His lungs were damaged by the virus and time on a ventilator.

“He just needs the recovering time he needs of course right now h e’s not all there but he will get there,” Susana said.

Quijas was greeted by at least a hundred members of their congregation gathered outside the hospital.

“This is not even ten percent of the people that love him, you know,” Susana said.

The church administrator, Jaime Escamilla, said they tried to keep social distance but the entire congregation, wearing their face masks, wanted to greet their pastor.

“Talk to the people and you tell them that keep a safe distance and you have to abide but people are people and it’s sometimes hard to control,” Escamilla said.

Escamilla said he himself and the church receptionist also tested positive in June for the viru s but had mild symptoms compared to the pastor.

“When he came in it was dire, nothing but sad news up until the next day they told us he might make it,” Escamilla said.

As other churches have closed their doors or switched to online-only services, Escamilla said Iglesia Betesda stayed open, but follow distance guidelines, require masks and provide proper sanitation at the church.

Family and loved ones say it was their faith and prayer that brought their pastor home safe and sound. Throughout his 45-day hospitalization, the congregation would gather in the hospital parking lot and sing and pray for Isaac Quijas.

Now, the family is setting up medical equipment in their home so the pastor can continue his recovery in comfort.

“The minute he gets home I believe things are going to change, he wants to be home,” Susana Quijas said.