EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hunting for ghosts may seem out of the ordinary for some. However, Ghost 915 Paso Del Norte Paranormal Society has spotted ghosts at 108 San Antonio Ave. and shares their experiences with KTSM.

“It’s something you have to see for yourself. If you’re a believer, you’re a believer. There are people who believe in the supernatural and the paranormal, and there are others that don’t. Others are skeptics that come down and experience one thing and it makes them believers. There are others that come here, and they don’t see anything. And it makes them more skeptical,” said former El Paso Police Officer Scott Butzeon.

Bonnie Juarez, president of the Paranormal Society, says the paranormal research center is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

“We hope to teach history with a little bit of a twist, also paranormal investigators associated with ghost adventures and ghost hunters. We are the only TAPS affiliate in this area. We do fundraising tours for other entities. Hueco Tanks, Austin High School, Jefferson High School, and Ysleta High School are just a small number of groups we have done tours for,” Juarez said.

But local paranormal investigators had unexpected experiences in the Ghost 915 basement.

“I saw something out of the corner of my eye. I thought it was a shadow or something, but first I thought my mind was playing tricks on me. So, when I kind of turned around, something just came rushing at me,” said paranormal investigator Martin Olvera.

If it’s a camera or a technology device at the palm of their hands, they say spirits remain to roam in local cemeteries, high schools and museums.

“People like to say orbs are flying spirits, but when you get into a dusty environment and use a camera or a high-definition camera and have orbs that have shapes in them and move in specific patterns, sometimes there are faces inside the orbs,” Butzeon said.

Butzeon began his journey as a paranormal investigator after encountering spirts in his homes, leading him to Ghost 915 to find more.

“I was the one that brought the El Paso Police officers in here and I know at one point in time, we walked through the door and the first response we got when we walked in the door was, ‘Hello,’ from the second floor, which doesn’t exist,” Butzeon said.

He then finally went to the basement, where he met Lily, who used to work at the Fashion Saloon in 1883, where there was gambling and a brothel upstairs.

The paranormal investigators tell KTSM if you plan to attend a ghost tour or visit Ghost 915, be respectful because they believe they live in their own world.

The non-profit takes donations for fundraisers across the Borderland. To visit, click here and get hunting.