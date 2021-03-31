Local organization preps ahead to welcome in-person summer camp program for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As COVID-19 infections continue to slow down in El Paso, more opportunities for in-person summer activities are opening up including summer camp programs for kids.



Parents in the Borderland who are looking for their kids to be active, creative, while still learning this summer can soon register to the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso summer camp program this June.



The organization says it’s prepping ahead, keeping safety a priority, and is ready to reopen its doors to kids this summer.

“They have missed out on so many opportunities of just having communication with one another, playing, and just developing themselves,” said Evelyn Corral, Director of Field Operations with the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, “So it’s just very important for them to start collaborating with one another, sharing ideas, imagining, and being creative.”



The organization’s 6-week summer camp program will offer all kinds of activities such as horse back riding, field trips, playing tennis, and more. This, while also keeping kids engaged with learning.

“One of the worst things that you can do for kids is just have them sit on the couch, engaged on their phone, or video games. Especially now. Children have spent a lot of time on there, so we’re going to be providing hands-on experience where some kids can actually come out, engage with others, and learn,” said Anthony Tomasheski, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso.



The ‘Club Petty’ facility will be housing 100 kids this summer, and making sure everything is being done safely.

“We’ll make sure that we take their temperature. As soon as they’re walking and signing in, we’ll make sure we’re following protocol and guidelines,” Corral shared.

“We’re asking kids to obviously do all those things we’ve learned to do this last fun year which is wash their hands, mask up, everything that they need to stay safe. But we’re also going to make sure that we provide for them some sense of normalcy, and that have a good time while they’re here and learn,” Tomasheski added.



The facility is undergoing renovations which will offer kids more once they come back.



The organization also has an Amazon wish list where you can help provide and be a part of bringing more to the table.

“You can help us take the Boys and Girls Club to the next by helping us purchase one of those things from our Amazon wish list and see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they walk through our doors,” Tomasheski shared.



The Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso is looking for volunteers to help remodel inside of the facility.



The cost for the summer camp program is $14/week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information about the organization, or where to make monetary donations, click here.