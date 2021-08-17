Local organization assists victims affected by flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Within the last few days, over 50 families reached out for help from Under One Roof, a charitable organization established by the El Paso Apartment Association to provide financial and other support to residents harmed by disasters.



Recently, heavy rains caused flooding in many areas of the Borderland, which forced residents to seek temporary lodging at hotels. Many people dealt with losing their personal belongings and extreme damage to their homes.



Some residents have renter’s insurance to cover their losses, however those who don’t are facing heavy financial burdens.



The first requested for assistance was received on Friday, August 13, and Under One Roof started distributing financial assistance the following Monday, August 16.



“Under One Roof was established to help displaced residents and we are helping as many families as we can within our budget. Typically, we receive requests due to residential fires. I cannot recall a time we received this many requests due to flooding” said Marcia Heller, President of Under One Roof.



The organization is the current administrator of the Texas Home Program, which is a rental assistance program funded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Under One Roof has distributed over $500k in financial assistance to El Paso residents.



