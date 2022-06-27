EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Center for Diabetes and Creative Kids were selected to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 along with support of from experienced executives from business, health care and government.

The Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (DRK) made the announcement of this investment.

“The Health Foundation has invested in this partnership with DRK to support two local organizations as they work to scale programs to improve community health. The partnership builds greater awareness nationally about the needs in our region.” Tracy J. Yellen, CEO, Paso del Norte Health Foundation.

Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation is the largest social venture funder in the United States. Founded in 2002, DRK has invested in more than 195 early-stage organizations, many of whom are legends in their sectors and spaces—including Kiva, EducationSuperHighway, One Acre Fund, Room to Read, Living Goods, Last Mile Health and many others. DRK is founded on the belief that with bold support, extraordinary leaders with great ideas can change the world.

For more information, contact Michael Kelly, at mkelly@pdnfoundation.org or 915-218-2619.

