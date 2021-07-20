Local non-profit to provide free baby items to Fabens community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Guiding Star El Paso is partnering with the Fabens Housing Authority and the Fabens Senior Center to provide free diapers, wipes, and other baby items to local families in need.

The diaper drive will take place on July 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fabens Senior Nutrition Center (201 Camp St.)

Parents of children 2 years and younger, as well as pregnant women/expectant fathers, are eligible to receive free diapers and other baby items from Guiding Star El Paso. Parents be Texas residents to qualify.

Guiding Star El Paso is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Women’s Resource Medical Center dedicated to Empowering Women, Honoring Men, and Celebrating Families.

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services and support during COVID-19, visit www.guidingstarelpaso.org.



