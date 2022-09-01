EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded $25,000 to Ysleta del Sur Pueblo.

It is said that grants like these are given to select organizations nationwide which help preserve, interpret, and activate historic places in order to tell the stories of underrepresented groups in our nation. The department of Cultural Preservation is working together with Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO), Javier Loera in order to nominate Na hluhli tui (the Old Village) to the National Register of Historic Places for its significance to Ysleta del Sur Pueblo as a traditional cultural property.

Na hluhli tui is a place actively used in the Pueblo’s religious and cultural practices, as well as an archaeological site. It is said that this project will help the Pueblo share its history and culture with the American public and engage the tribal community in historic preservation efforts.

The grant was made possible through a one-time $2.5 million grant program funded by the National

Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021.

“The nomination of Na hluhli tui (the Old Village) to the National Register of Historic Places will not only be of upmost importance to the people of Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, but to the American public as well. Our tribal history and oral traditions are imbedded in this ancestral Tigua village. As recently as the early part of the 1900’s Na hluhli tui has been used as a camping site when we went hunting, gathering of clay for pottery making, and gathering of medicinal plants and herbs in the nearby Hueco Mountains. This site also holds religious and ceremonial significance to our Pueblo. It is vital that we preserve our historic cultural landscapes, and we must never forget or forsake our tribal history,” said THPO Javier Loera

