YMCA to offer latest in small group functional training

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The YMCA of El Paso is welcoming a new fitness innovation to the community after more than a year of social distancing, virtual learning and working from home.

This week, the YMCA is launching small group functional training aimed at providing an amplified fitness experience with a series of events.

“We are excited to launch this new equipment to the El Paso market at all three of our branches and want our members and community to enjoy their fitness journeys,” said Bill Coon, CEO of the YMCA of El Paso. “We want to provide our community with high quality workouts and more importantly, encourage them to come back.”

The functional equipment offers diverse fitness platforms for kids, active aging family members, athletes, and those in between.

The YMCA will be hosting a free open house at all local locations on Friday, August 13 from 5am to 7pm for the community to try the equipment firsthand.

On Saturday, a two-hour Fitness Camp will be conducted at the Loya Family YMCA (2044 Trawood) from 9am to 11am. The camp will include hourly classes with giveaways and prizes. Capacity is limited and interested community members are encouraged to reserve a spot prior to the event through the Loya Family YMCA.

